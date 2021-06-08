Biden shifts infrastructure approach after talks hit ‘brick wall’

Article content

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden on Tuesday broke off talks on an infrastructure bill with a key Senate Republican, instead reaching out to a bipartisan group, after one-on-one talks with Senator Shelley Capito were described as hitting a “brick wall.”

An administration official said Biden changed course after Capito, the leader of a group of six Senate Republicans handling the negotiations, offered $330 billion in new spending on infrastructure, far short of Biden’s reduced $1.7 trillion offer.

Earlier in the day, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said the talks “seem to be running into a brick wall.”

Capito had a five-minute call with the Democratic president on Tuesday, a Capito spokesperson said.

“After negotiating in good faith and making significant progress to move closer to what the president wanted, I am disappointed by his decision,” Capito said in a statement.

Schumer, the top Senate Democrat, gave new life to the possibility of some sort of a bipartisan bill being cobbled together that ultimately could be paired with a Democrat-only bill to achieve more of the administration’s $2 trillion investment goals.

Republicans have been talking about a far more modest package of less than $1 trillion, with much of the money coming from initiatives already enacted into law, such as COVID-19 relief.