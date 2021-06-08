Best Bachelorette Season Premiere Twitter Reactions

By
Bradly Lamb
-
0
2

That was a lot of making out with a man dressed like a cat…

MONDAY’S ARE BACK, BABY!!!! Last night during The Bachelorette premiere we met Katie’s 30 men, watched her make out with man in a cat suit, and wondered how much the guy in the box regretted being in a box. In honor of the show’s return, here are some of the best tweets from last night:

16.

Did I accidentally take a nap for the past 10-20 minutes and miss a well-explained and properly-developed drama arc or was this truly the most random fight in Bachelor franchise history #TheBachelorette


Twitter: @BrettSVergara

OK, so what did everyone else think of the premiere? How are we all feeling?

TV and Movies

Get all the best moments in pop culture & entertainment delivered to your inbox.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR