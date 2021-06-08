Berkshire Hathaway invests $500M in Brazilian digital bank By Cointelegraph

Matilda Colman
Brazilian digital bank Nubank has raised $500 million from Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:), a multinational holding company run by billionaire Warren Buffett.

In an announcement from Nubank on Tuesday, the digital bank said the $500 million investment would be used to continue its international expansion — the company recently launched in Colombia — as well as attract new executives from major tech companies. Nubank reported it has more than 40 million customers in Brazil, Mexico and Colombia.