Berkshire Hathaway invests $500M in Brazilian digital bank By Cointelegraph

Berkshire Hathaway invests $500M in Brazilian digital bank
Brazilian digital bank Nubank has raised $500 million from Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:), a multinational holding company run by billionaire Warren Buffett.
In an announcement from Nubank on Tuesday, the digital bank said the $500 million investment would be used to continue its international expansion — the company recently launched in Colombia — as well as attract new executives from major tech companies. Nubank reported it has more than 40 million customers in Brazil, Mexico and Colombia.
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.