BAT raises sales growth outlook as smokers switch to less harmful products By Reuters

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: Lucky Strike cigarettes are seen during the manufacturing process in the British American Tobacco Cigarette Factory (BAT) in Bayreuth, Germany, April 30, 2014. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle/File Photo
(Reuters) – British American Tobacco (NYSE:) on Tuesday raised its annual revenue growth forecast to more than 5% at constant currency as the cigarette maker’s focus on newer products like e-cigarettes and tobacco-heating devices pays off.
The maker of Lucky Strike and Newport cigarettes said its “new category” products had gained shares in all key markets, including the United States where menthol cigarettes and flavoured cigars are facing a possible ban.
