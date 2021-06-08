Bank of England’s Haldane says UK housing market is on fire By Reuters

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: The Chief Economist of the Bank of England, Andy Haldane, listens from the audience at an event at the Bank of England in the City of London, London, Britain April 27, 2018. REUTERS/Toby Melville/File Photo
LONDON (Reuters) – Britain’s housing market is “on fire” thanks to a combination of government incentives for buyers, more demand from households with more savings after the COVID lockdowns, and a lack of homes for sale, Bank of England Chief Economist Andy Haldane said.
“As things stand, the housing market in the UK is on fire,” Haldane said in remarks to a webinar on inequality organised by the University of Glasgow on Tuesday.
He said the recent rise in house prices – which topped 10% over the 12 months to March, according to official data – was very likely to worsen pre-existing wealth inequalities.
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.