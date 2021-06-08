Bank of England’s Haldane says UK housing market is on fire By Reuters



LONDON (Reuters) – Britain’s housing market is “on fire” thanks to a combination of government incentives for buyers, more demand from households with more savings after the COVID lockdowns, and a lack of homes for sale, Bank of England Chief Economist Andy Haldane said.

“As things stand, the housing market in the UK is on fire,” Haldane said in remarks to a webinar on inequality organised by the University of Glasgow on Tuesday.

He said the recent rise in house prices – which topped 10% over the 12 months to March, according to official data – was very likely to worsen pre-existing wealth inequalities.