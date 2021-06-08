Home Business Australia stocks higher at close of trade; S&P/ASX 200 up 0.15% By...

Investing.com – Australia stocks were higher after the close on Tuesday, as gains in the , and sectors led shares higher.

At the close in Sydney, the added 0.15%.

The best performers of the session on the were Mesoblast Ltd (ASX:), which rose 8.76% or 0.155 points to trade at 1.925 at the close. Meanwhile, EML Payments Ltd (ASX:) added 6.03% or 0.21 points to end at 3.69 and Pointsbet Holdings Ltd (ASX:) was up 5.95% or 0.75 points to 13.35 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Collins Foods Ltd (ASX:), which fell 2.55% or 0.32 points to trade at 12.22 at the close. NIB Holdings (ASX:) declined 2.06% or 0.13 points to end at 6.19 and A2 Milk Company Ltd (ASX:) was down 2.06% or 0.12 points to 5.70.

Falling stocks outnumbered advancing ones on the Sydney Stock Exchange by 694 to 668 and 397 ended unchanged.

The , which measures the implied volatility of S&P/ASX 200 options, was up 5.88% to 12.796.

Gold Futures for August delivery was down 0.14% or 2.65 to $1896.15 a troy ounce. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Crude oil for delivery in July fell 0.69% or 0.48 to hit $68.75 a barrel, while the August Brent oil contract fell 0.74% or 0.53 to trade at $70.96 a barrel.

AUD/USD was down 0.13% to 0.7743, while AUD/JPY rose 0.15% to 84.81.

The US Dollar Index Futures was up 0.16% at 90.090.

