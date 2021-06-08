Asian currencies steady, traders hold off on bets before U.S. inflation

Article content

Emerging Asian currencies largely held

steady on Tuesday as traders adopted a cautious approach ahead

of U.S. inflation data this week for any further clues on the

Federal Reserve’s tapering timeline.

Stocks markets in the region were a mixed bag, with Kuala

Lumpur leading gains with a rise of 0.4%, while Jakarta

<.jkse fell on concerns over a spike in covid-19 cases some parts of the country. investors are keeping close watch u.s. inflation data due thursday following from last week payrolls report which tempered expectations any near-term moves by fed to tighten policy. is respite for em assets as taper fears get pushed back eugene leow rates strategist at dbs said client note. reckon still torn between chasing higher returns while an eye when stance would change. uncomfortable carry environment likely ongoing complacency low usd seep he added. ringgit resuming trade after market holiday monday advanced philippine peso and south korean won dipped. rupiah favored foreign looking indonesia high-yielding debt held steady. central bank showed exchange reserves billion may amid capital outflows. indonesian authorities have drafted more doctors nurses two areas islands java madura hospitals there approached full capacity raising worries potentially broader that has hit other asian countries recent weeks. stock markets korea taiwan both seen double-digit gains so far this year global recovers were little changed. singapore stocks led lower real estate banks. city-state finance minister new international tax rules should not weaken incentives businesses invest innovate. traditionally low-tax jurisdiction home number multinational firms regional headquarters. highlights: benchmark yields basis points capitaland integrated commercial trust down most asia indexes currencies gmt country fx ric index daily ytd japan china india malaysia philippines s.korea thailand nikhil kurian nainan bengaluru editing shri navaratnam>