Armie Hammer In Rehab For Sex, Drug, And Alcohol Issues

He checked in at the end of May.
Vanity Fair reports that the actor recently entered into an in-patient facility for drug, sex, and alcohol issues.
Sources confirmed to VF that Hammer left the Cayman Islands late last month to attend a facility in Florida after reaching out to estranged wife Elizabeth Chambers “asking for help and telling her that he was ready to seek treatment.”
The actor reportedly has been at the facility for over a week after being dropped off by Chambers and his two children.
If you or someone you know has experienced sexual assault, you can call the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-HOPE, which routes the caller to their nearest sexual assault service provider. You can also search your local center here.
