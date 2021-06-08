Apple, Chinese manufacturers in talks on U.S. car battery factory -sources

Article content

SHANGHAI/HONG KONG/WASHINGTON — Apple Inc is in early-stage talks with China’s CATL and BYD about the supply of batteries for its planned electric vehicle, four people with knowledge of the matter said.

The discussions are subject to change and it is not clear if agreements with either CATL or BYD will be reached, said the people, who declined to be named as the discussions are private.

Apple has made building manufacturing facilities in the United States a condition for potential battery suppliers, said two of the sources.

A senior official in U.S. President Joe Biden’s administration confirmed that condition on Tuesday.

“My understanding is that Apple is talking about building advanced battery production factories here, here in the U.S.,” Jared Bernstein, a senior White House economic adviser, told Reuters.

“That is completely consistent with what the president has talked about in terms of onshoring supply chains particularly in areas where we might grab global market share,” he said.

CATL, which supplies major car makers including Tesla Inc , is reluctant to build a U.S. factory due to political tensions between Washington and Beijing as well as cost concerns, the two people said.