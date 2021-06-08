Amazon reviewing bids to replace JPMorgan as credit card partner



© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: The logo of Amazon is seen at the company logistics centre in Boves, France, August 8, 2018. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol/File Photo



By Kanishka Singh

(Reuters) – E-commerce giant Amazon.com Inc (NASDAQ:) is fielding bids to replace U.S. lender JPMorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:) as the issuer on its co-branded credit card portfolio, a person familiar with the matter told Reuters.

Amazon has sent out a ‘request for proposal’ for the portfolio, the person said, asking not to be identified as the matter was not public yet.

JPMorgan could fetch a 15% premium if it is replaced as partner in the portfolio, which contains more than $15 billion in credit card lending, Bloomberg reported earlier on Tuesday.

Amazon and JPMorgan first issued a joint card in 2002 and their offerings have long operated on the Visa Inc (NYSE:) network.

JPMorgan declined to comment when contacted by Reuters. Bloomberg said the lender was willing to part with the Amazon portfolio.