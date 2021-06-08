3 Things to Watch By Investing.com

© Reuters.
By Christiana Sciaudone
Investing.com — Stocks meandered for much of the day before closing close to a record.
Here are three things that could affect markets tomorrow:
1. Economic data
It’s a quiet day on the data front, with mortgage applications and wholesale inventories the only numbers on the docket. Mortgage applications will look to rebound after dipping 4% previously, while inventories are expected to post another 0.8% gain.
2. GameStop earnings
Though recently outshined by AMC, GameStop (NYSE:) is still the OG meme stock, and it reports after the close on Wednesday. Those retail favorites still need to deliver on results, and GameStop is expected to post a loss on $1.2 billion in revenue. There will also be plenty of interest in Chewy (NYSE:) CEO Ryan Cohen’s involvement as the company makes its push into e-commerce.
3. In other earnings
If booze is more your meme, Brown Forman (NYSE:) is also due tomorrow. The maker of Jack Daniels and Chambord is expected to post gains in both sales and profit, with both expected to come in at 33 cents a share and $772 million, respectively. Also due: RH (NYSE:) and Dollarama.
