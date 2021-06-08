3 Strong Buy Rated Stocks to Buy Right Now By StockNews

Matilda Colman
Our proprietary POWR Ratings system evaluates stocks based on 118 factors. Stocks rated a Buy or Strong Buy have a higher chance to outperform, which is why investors should keep an eye on daily upgrades. Patrick Ryan highlights three recent Strong Buy upgrades: Conns (CONN), Computer Programs & Systems (CPSI), and Daktronics (DAKT).The latest POWR Ratings are in. A total of a dozen stocks have been upgraded all the way to A grades, indicating they are rated Strong Buys in the POWR Ratings system.

This just might be one of the best times to buy stocks as the economy is rebounding and society is reopening. If inflation is stifled, the market could make a significant upward move.

Let’s delve into three of the latest POWR Ratings upgrades in Conns (CONN), Computer Programs & Systems (CPSI), and Daktronics (DAKT).

