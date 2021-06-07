Yuan dips below key threshold on rising corp dollar demand

SHANGHAI — China’s yuan dipped against the

dollar to just below a key threshold on Monday, weighed by

rising corporate demand for the greenback ahead of several major

central bank meetings.

The yuan’s recent strength has been supported by broad

dollar weakness, but any change to the U.S. Federal Reserve’s

accommodative policy stance could spark market volatility,

traders said. U.S. inflation data this week may open the door

for the Fed to talk about tapering and lead to a firmer dollar.

Prior to market opening, the People’s Bank of China (PBOC)

set the midpoint rate at 6.3963 per dollar, 109 pips

or 0.17% firmer than the previous fix of 6.4072.

In the spot market, onshore yuan opened at 6.3969

per dollar and quickly weakened past the key psychologically

important 6.4 level before changing hands at 6.4008 at midday,

58 pips weaker than the previous late session close.

Traders and analysts said yuan expectations were divided

after Chinese policymakers repeatedly warned investors against

betting on one-sided moves in the currency. The PBOC last week

raised the reserve requirement ratio on foreign exchange

deposits for the first time in 14 years.

“China’s first RRR hike for foreign currency deposits sent a

signal that there are enough tools in the central bank’s toolbox

to curb the RMB’s one-way movement expectation even though the

PBOC has exited from direct intervention,” said Tommy Xie, head

of Greater China research at OCBC Bank in Singapore.

Traders added that increasing dollar demand from their

corporate clients on Monday morning had added downward pressure

on the yuan, despite ample dollar liquidity.

Overseas-listed Chinese companies usually have to make their

interim dividend payments between May and August, and such

seasonal FX purchases could pile downward pressure on the yuan.

Standard Chartered expects total dividend payments to reach $84

billion this year.

The market, meanwhile, shrugged off China’s May trade data,

which showed imports grew at their fastest pace in 10 years,

fueled by surging commodity prices, while export growth missed

expectations, likely on disruptions caused by COVID-19 cases at

major ports in the country’s south.

Policy sources told Reuters China was likely to lean on

incremental steps to slow the yuan’s gains to deter speculators

and help its exporters, shunning drastic measures that could

undermine its goal to liberalize the currency and boost the

yuan’s global clout.

Separately, a former senior official at the foreign exchange

regulator advocated the swift introduction of yuan futures

trading to improve hedging in a market whose recent trend of

yuan appreciation has been shaped by a “herd effect.”

By midday, the global dollar index rose to 90.153

from the previous close of 90.142, while the offshore yuan

was trading at 6.3975 per dollar.

The yuan market at 0400 GMT:

ONSHORE SPOT:

Item Current Previous Change

PBOC midpoint 6.3963 6.4072 0.17%

Spot yuan 6.4008 6.395 -0.09%

Divergence from 0.07%

midpoint*

Spot change YTD 1.99%

Spot change since 2005 29.30%

revaluation

Key indexes:

Item Current Previous Change

Thomson 97.72 97.92 -0.2

Reuters/HKEX

CNH index

Dollar index 90.153 90.142 0.0

*Divergence of the dollar/yuan exchange rate. Negative number

indicates that spot yuan is trading stronger than the midpoint.

The People’s Bank of China (PBOC) allows the exchange rate to

rise or fall 2% from official midpoint rate it sets each

morning.

OFFSHORE CNH MARKET

Instrument Current Difference

from onshore

Offshore spot yuan 6.3975 0.05%

*

Offshore 6.5519 -2.37%

non-deliverable

forwards

**

*Premium for offshore spot over onshore

**Figure reflects difference from PBOC’s official midpoint,

since non-deliverable forwards are settled against the midpoint.

.

(Reporting by Winni Zhou and Andrew Galbraith; Editing by

Jacqueline Wong)

