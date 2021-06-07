Yuan dips below key threshold on rising corp dollar demand

Article content
SHANGHAI — China’s yuan dipped against the
dollar to just below a key threshold on Monday, weighed by
rising corporate demand for the greenback ahead of several major
central bank meetings.
The yuan’s recent strength has been supported by broad
dollar weakness, but any change to the U.S. Federal Reserve’s
accommodative policy stance could spark market volatility,
traders said. U.S. inflation data this week may open the door
for the Fed to talk about tapering and lead to a firmer dollar.
Prior to market opening, the People’s Bank of China (PBOC)
set the midpoint rate at 6.3963 per dollar, 109 pips
or 0.17% firmer than the previous fix of 6.4072.
In the spot market, onshore yuan opened at 6.3969
per dollar and quickly weakened past the key psychologically
important 6.4 level before changing hands at 6.4008 at midday,
58 pips weaker than the previous late session close.
Traders and analysts said yuan expectations were divided
after Chinese policymakers repeatedly warned investors against
betting on one-sided moves in the currency. The PBOC last week
raised the reserve requirement ratio on foreign exchange
deposits for the first time in 14 years.
“China’s first RRR hike for foreign currency deposits sent a
signal that there are enough tools in the central bank’s toolbox
to curb the RMB’s one-way movement expectation even though the
PBOC has exited from direct intervention,” said Tommy Xie, head
of Greater China research at OCBC Bank in Singapore.
Traders added that increasing dollar demand from their
corporate clients on Monday morning had added downward pressure
on the yuan, despite ample dollar liquidity.
Overseas-listed Chinese companies usually have to make their
interim dividend payments between May and August, and such
seasonal FX purchases could pile downward pressure on the yuan.
Standard Chartered expects total dividend payments to reach $84
billion this year.
The market, meanwhile, shrugged off China’s May trade data,
which showed imports grew at their fastest pace in 10 years,
fueled by surging commodity prices, while export growth missed
expectations, likely on disruptions caused by COVID-19 cases at
major ports in the country’s south.
Policy sources told Reuters China was likely to lean on
incremental steps to slow the yuan’s gains to deter speculators
and help its exporters, shunning drastic measures that could
undermine its goal to liberalize the currency and boost the
yuan’s global clout.
Separately, a former senior official at the foreign exchange
regulator advocated the swift introduction of yuan futures
trading to improve hedging in a market whose recent trend of
yuan appreciation has been shaped by a “herd effect.”
By midday, the global dollar index rose to 90.153
from the previous close of 90.142, while the offshore yuan
was trading at 6.3975 per dollar.
The yuan market at 0400 GMT:
ONSHORE SPOT:
Item Current Previous Change
PBOC midpoint 6.3963 6.4072 0.17%
Spot yuan 6.4008 6.395 -0.09%
Divergence from 0.07%
midpoint*
Spot change YTD 1.99%
Spot change since 2005 29.30%
revaluation
Key indexes:
Item Current Previous Change
Thomson 97.72 97.92 -0.2
Reuters/HKEX
CNH index
Dollar index 90.153 90.142 0.0
*Divergence of the dollar/yuan exchange rate. Negative number
indicates that spot yuan is trading stronger than the midpoint.
The People’s Bank of China (PBOC) allows the exchange rate to
rise or fall 2% from official midpoint rate it sets each
morning.
OFFSHORE CNH MARKET
Instrument Current Difference
from onshore
Offshore spot yuan 6.3975 0.05%
*
Offshore 6.5519 -2.37%
non-deliverable
forwards
**
*Premium for offshore spot over onshore
**Figure reflects difference from PBOC’s official midpoint,
since non-deliverable forwards are settled against the midpoint.
.
(Reporting by Winni Zhou and Andrew Galbraith; Editing by
Jacqueline Wong)
