Yuan dips below key threshold on rising corp dollar demand

Article content

SHANGHAI — China’s yuan dipped against the

dollar to just below a key threshold on Monday, weighed by

rising corporate demand for the greenback ahead of several major

central bank meetings.

The yuan’s recent strength has been supported by broad

dollar weakness, but any change to the U.S. Federal Reserve’s

accommodative policy stance could spark market volatility,

traders said. U.S. inflation data this week may open the door

for the Fed to talk about tapering and lead to a firmer dollar.

Prior to market opening, the People’s Bank of China (PBOC)

set the midpoint rate at 6.3963 per dollar, 109 pips

or 0.17% firmer than the previous fix of 6.4072.

In the spot market, onshore yuan opened at 6.3969

per dollar and quickly weakened past the key psychologically

important 6.4 level before changing hands at 6.4008 at midday,

58 pips weaker than the previous late session close.

Traders and analysts said yuan expectations were divided

after Chinese policymakers repeatedly warned investors against

betting on one-sided moves in the currency. The PBOC last week

raised the reserve requirement ratio on foreign exchange

deposits for the first time in 14 years.

“China’s first RRR hike for foreign currency deposits sent a