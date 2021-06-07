XRP Falls 11% In Bearish Trade By Investing.com



XRP Falls 11% In Bearish Trade



Investing.com – was trading at $0.86247 by 21:00 (01:00 GMT) on the Investing.com Index on Tuesday, down 10.77% on the day. It was the largest one-day percentage loss since May 23.

The move downwards pushed XRP’s market cap down to $39.84335B, or 2.60% of the total cryptocurrency market cap. At its highest, XRP’s market cap was $83.44071B.

XRP had traded in a range of $0.85221 to $0.87132 in the previous twenty-four hours.

Over the past seven days, XRP has seen a drop in value, as it lost 20.94%. The volume of XRP traded in the twenty-four hours to time of writing was $3.48401B or 3.46% of the total volume of all cryptocurrencies. It has traded in a range of $0.8484 to $1.0773 in the past 7 days.

At its current price, XRP is still down 73.79% from its all-time high of $3.29 set on January 4, 2018.

Elsewhere in cryptocurrency trading

was last at $33,646.0 on the Investing.com Index, down 7.31% on the day.

was trading at $2,585.35 on the Investing.com Index, a loss of 6.45%.

Bitcoin’s market cap was last at $629.85980B or 41.11% of the total cryptocurrency market cap, while Ethereum’s market cap totaled $300.48305B or 19.61% of the total cryptocurrency market value.