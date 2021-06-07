WHO’s Tedros says COVID-19 vaccine inequity creates ‘two-track pandemic’ By Reuters

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: A logo is pictured outside a building of the World Health Organization (WHO) during an executive board meeting on update on the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Geneva, Switzerland, April 6, 2021. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse/File Photo
GENEVA (Reuters) – Glaring COVID-19 vaccine inequality has created a “two-track pandemic” with Western countries protected and poorer nations still exposed, World Health Organization head Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on Monday, renewing pleas for shot donations.
“Increasingly, we see a two-track pandemic,” Tedros told reporters during a press conference from Geneva. “Six months since the first COVID-19 vaccines were administered, high-income countries have administered almost 44% of the world’s doses. Low-income countries have administered just 0.4%. The most frustrating thing about this statistic is that it hasn’t changed in months.”
