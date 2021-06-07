White House adviser says strong voting rights make the global case for democracy By Reuters

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: Voters line up to cast ballots inside Madison Square Garden, which is used as a polling station, on the first day of early voting in Manhattan, New York, U.S. October 24, 2020. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon/File Photo
WASHINGTON (Reuters) – White House National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan said on Monday that strong U.S. voting rights are the best way to make the case to the world for democracy.
Sullivan made the comments as a voting rights bill has stalled in the U.S. Congress and as Republicans in several statehouses across the country have passed new voting laws that critics say will restrict access to the ballot box.
