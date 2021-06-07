Which Telehealth Stock is a Better Buy? By StockNews



© Reuters. Teladoc vs. Well Health: Which Telehealth Stock is a Better Buy?



The COVID-19 pandemic accelerated the demand for telehealth services in the last year. This shift makes companies such as Teladoc (NYSE:) and Well Health (WLYYF) solid bets for 2021 and beyond. While both the stocks are growing top-line at a stellar pace, only one is undervalued and trading at attractive multiples.During the pandemic, healthcare stocks were pushed into the spotlight as the need for innovative medical solutions rose exponentially. Patients have now come to expect the efficient and stress-free world of digital healthcare which is forecast to expand even after the pandemic.

The telehealth market, which is defined as the delivery and facilitation of health and health-related services, is growing rapidly. The U.S. telehealth market by revenue is predicted to grow at a CAGR of over 26% through 2026.

With this in mind, now could be a good time to invest in Teladoc (TDOC) and WELL Health (WLYYF). Let’s see which of the two companies should be part of your portfolio.

Continue reading on StockNews