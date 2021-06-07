Water to Hold Bitcoin Donations Until January 2025 By CoinQuora

  • Water announced it had launched a charitable trust that will hold donations
  • The donation will help provide clean water to about 11,000 people.

Charity: Water announced it had launched a charitable Bitcoin trust that will hold donations until January 2025. Charity: Water is a nonprofit that works to bring drinking water to the developing world.

According to the nonprofit organization, they received 15 BTC worth about $550,000 in donations. Besides, these donations come from Cameron and Tyler Winklevoss, skateboarder Tony Hawk and investor Bill Miller.

More so, the nonprofit organization team said that the donations are enough. This will help provide clean water to about 11,000 people.

Scott Harrison, CEO of Charity: Water, said,

Holding donations until 2025 gives Bitcoin a chance to rise—and for the charity to provide more people with clean water.

