Wall Street mixed as buyers step to sidelines

NEW YORK — Wall Street started the week mixed on Monday as buyers stood on the sidelines on news of a global minimum corporate tax rate and lingering inflation fears, and a lack of market-moving catalysts.

While the S&P 500 and the Dow were moderately lower, the Nasdaq was nominally green. But the indexes remained just below their record closing highs.

“The market is looking for direction,” said Robert Pavlik, senior portfolio manager at Dakota Wealth in Fairfield, Connecticut. “It’s digesting Friday’s payrolls report and waiting for this week’s CPI data to come out and see what the Fed has to say.”

“It’s essentially trading near all-time highs and looking for what’s next,” Pavlik added.

Smallcaps outperformed as the ongoing retail frenzy boosted stocks whose recent explosive trading volumes have been attributed to social media buzz.

AMC Entertainment Holdings was the biggest gainer in the Russell 2000, surging by 16.4% and extending the previous week’s 85% gain.

Other so-called “meme stocks,” including GameStop Corp and U.S.-listed shares of Blackberry Ltd were also sharply higher, up 7% to 15%.

“It’s a bit of a sideshow,” Pavlik said. “An internet chat room can only go so far to support these names.”