Voxtur Announces Engagement of Investor Relations Services Provider, Arrowhead Business and Investment Decisions

TORONTO and TAMPA, Fla., June 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Voxtur Analytics Corp. (TSXV:VXTR; OTCQB:VXTRF) (“Voxtur” or “the Company”) today announced that it has retained Arrowhead Business and Investment Decisions, LLC (“Arrowhead”) to provide investor relations services, effective immediately. Arrowhead is based in New York, NY and has been engaged to assist with, among other matters, the following: (i) expand the following and involvement of the investment community; (ii) review and revise corporate materials; (iii) coordinate the distribution of corporate materials; (iv) coordinate targeted investor roadshows; and (v) assist with investor relationship management. Arrowhead was founded in 2008 and seeks to enable companies to connect with investors which empower them to be successful, grow their businesses and create value. Services offered include, but are not limited to, key message development, investor roadshows, conference opportunities, and investor relationship management.

Arrowhead will provide services for an initial committed term ending November 27, 2021. Cash compensation for the services will be USD$40,000.

Arrowhead is not related to the Company and has no interest, directly or indirectly, in the Company or its securities.

About Voxtur

Voxtur is a transformational real estate technology company that is redefining industry standards in a dynamic lending environment. The Company offers targeted data analytics to simplify tax solutions, property valuation and settlement services throughout the lending lifecycle for investors, lenders, government agencies and servicers. Voxtur’s proprietary data hub and workflow platforms more accurately and efficiently value assets, originate and service loans, securitize portfolios and evaluate tax assessments. The Company serves the property lending and property tax sectors, both public and private, in the United States and Canada. For more information, visit www.voxtur.com.

Voxtur’s common shares are traded on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol VXTR and in the United States on the OTCQB under the symbol VXTRF.

