UK house prices rise by most in nearly 7 years

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: An estate agent board is displayed outside a property in London, Britain July 7, 2017. REUTERS/Neil Hall/File photo
LONDON (Reuters) – British house prices in May were 9.5% higher than a year earlier, their biggest annual increase in nearly seven years, mortgage lender Halifax said on Monday.
House prices in May were 1.3% higher than in April, when they rose by 1.5%. Economists polled by Reuters had on average forecast a 1.2% monthly increase and a 10.0% annual rise.
(This story corrects record to ‘nearly’ seven years)
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.