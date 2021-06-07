U.S. SEC’s Gensler says has asked staff to consider new rules on company trading plans By Reuters

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
1

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: Signage is seen at the headquarters of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) in Washington, D.C., U.S., May 12, 2021. Picture taken May 12, 2021. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The head of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) said on Monday that he has asked staff about tightening rules on trading plans companies use when selling stocks they own.

Gary Gensler said the measures, known as Rules 10b5-1, should be aimed at preventing company insiders from abusing these plans to obtain huge windfalls at the expense of ordinary investors.

He added that staff should consider limitations on how these trading plans could be amended or canceled when company staff have access to nonpublic material information.

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR