Two-fifths of Aussie millennials think crypto investments beat real estate By Cointelegraph

Two-fifths of Aussie millennials think crypto investments beat real estate
Research has revealed that one in five Australians believe that crypto is the key to homeownership as confidence in traditional savings dwindles.
The survey, conducted by cryptocurrency exchange Kraken, found that an increasing number of young Australians are becoming disheartened by traditional investment options. Almost one quarter of those surveyed expressed concern that the value of money in traditional cash savings is decreasing.
