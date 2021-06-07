TRON Makes First Crypto Footprint in El Salvador By CoinQuora

TRON Makes First Crypto Footprint in El Salvador
- TRON CEO — Justin Sun, Tweets that El Salvador is now a crypto nation.
- Sun says that TRON will be the first crypto organization to establish an office in the country.
- El Salvador is opening doors to be more active in the crypto-sphere.
TRON CEO, Justin Sun tweets about TRON becoming the first crypto organization to establish an office in El Salvador. Sun says, “El Salvador is crypto nation now!”
El Salvador is crypto nation now! #TRON will become the first crypto organization to establish an office in El Salvador! #Bitcoin #TRX
— Justin Sun
