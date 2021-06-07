Toxic Bitcoin Maximalism Is Bullshit, Says CEO Erik Voorhees By CoinQuora

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
6

© Reuters Toxic Bitcoin Maximalism Is Bullshit, Says CEO Erik Voorhees
  • Erick Voorhees criticized comments praising toxic maximalism.
  • Voorhees is not shy expressing his opinion about Bitcoin maximalism.
  • Erick took the stage to moderate a panel on the evolution of cryptocurrency exchanges.

During an arbitration at the Bitcoin 2021 conference in Miami, Voorhees analyzed an earlier panelist’s comment praising toxic Bitcoin maximalism. Such speculation was, erm, wrong to put it in more civilized terms.

Moreover, Erick Voorhees is the CEO of ShapeShift. However, he is not shy about expressing his opinion about politics, finance, or Bitcoin maximalism. It doesn’t matter how popular or unpopular they might be.

Simultaneously, Voorhees took the stage to moderate a panel on the evolution of cryptocurrency exchanges. A debate called “Toxic Maximalism: A Feature, Not a Bug took place.”

Besides, Nico ZM, Aleksandra Svetski, Dr. Bitcoin, BTC Lerk, and Nik Hoffman

This article was first published on coinquora.com

Continue reading on CoinQuora

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR