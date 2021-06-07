Toxic Bitcoin Maximalism Is Bullshit, Says CEO Erik Voorhees By CoinQuora



Toxic Bitcoin Maximalism Is Bullshit, Says CEO Erik Voorhees



During an arbitration at the Bitcoin 2021 conference in Miami, Voorhees analyzed an earlier panelist’s comment praising toxic Bitcoin maximalism. Such speculation was, erm, wrong to put it in more civilized terms.

Moreover, Erick Voorhees is the CEO of ShapeShift. However, he is not shy about expressing his opinion about politics, finance, or Bitcoin maximalism. It doesn’t matter how popular or unpopular they might be.

Simultaneously, Voorhees took the stage to moderate a panel on the evolution of cryptocurrency exchanges. A debate called “Toxic Maximalism: A Feature, Not a Bug took place.”

