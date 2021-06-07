Titanium Transportation Announces Changes to Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders

BOLTON, Ontario, June 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Titanium Transportation Group Inc. (“Titanium” or the “Company”) (TSX VENTURE:TTR), a leading provider of transportation and logistics services throughout North America, announces it will host its Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders (the “Meeting”) in a virtual-only format in response to COVID-19 related public health measures imposed by the Ontario government. The Meeting remains on Tuesday June 15, 2021 at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Daylight Time and will be hosted in a virtual setting via webcast and teleconference.

The Board of Directors has made the decision to not hold an in-person meeting as previously communicated in the Notice of Meeting dated May 4th , 2021 sent to the shareholders and filed on the Company’s profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. The decision was made after careful considerations of the recent Provincial health measures regarding public gatherings and to protect the health and well-being of Titanium’s shareholders, employees and interested parties who participate in the Meeting.

The webcast and teleconference will allow shareholders to listen to the proceedings, ask questions, and submit votes through the platform. Details for shareholders and interested parties in attending the virtual meeting are below. Participants are strongly encouraged to login and/or dial in approximately 15 minutes prior to the start time.

Date: Tuesday, June 15, 2021

Time: 9:00 a.m. Eastern Daylight Time

Meeting ID: 1180

URL: https://virtual-meetings.tsxtrust.com/1180

Password: titanium2021 (case sensitive)

Instructions on joining the virtual webcast:

Type in https://virtual-meetings.tsxtrust.com/1180 on your browser at least 15 minutes before the Meeting starts. Please do not do a Google Search. Do not use Internet Explorer. Click on “I am a Guest” if you’re an interested party or a shareholder not intending to vote.

In order to streamline the virtual meeting process, the Company strongly encourages shareholders to vote in advance of the Meeting using the Voting Instruction Form and Form of Proxy mailed to them with the meeting materials. Please be reminded that meeting materials previously distributed to shareholders will not be updated to reflect the change to a virtual format. The deadline to vote your proxy in advance of the meeting has not changed, it will stay on June 11, 2021 at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Daylight Time.

Registered Shareholders entitled to vote at the Meeting may attend and vote at the Meeting virtually by following the steps listed below:

Type in https://virtual-meetings.tsxtrust.com/1180 on your browser at least 15 minutes before the Meeting starts. Click on “I have a control number”. Enter your 12-digit control number (on your proxy form). Enter the password: titanium2021 (case sensitive). When the ballot is opened, click on the “Voting” icon. To vote, simply select your voting direction from the options shown on screen and click Submit. A confirmation message will appear to show your vote has been received.

Beneficial Shareholders entitled to vote at the Meeting may vote at the Meeting virtually by following the steps listed below:

Appoint yourself as proxyholder by writing your name in the space provided on the form of proxy or VIF. Sign and send it to your intermediary, following the voting deadline and submission instructions on the VIF. Obtain a control number by contacting TSX Trust Company by emailing tsxtrustproxyvoting@tmx.com the “Request for Control Number” form, which can be found here https://tsxtrust.com/resource/en/75. Type in https://virtual-meetings.tsxtrust.com/1180 on your browser at least 15 minutes before the Meeting starts. Click on “I have a control number”. Enter the control number provided by tsxtrustproxyvoting@tmx.com Enter the password: titanium2021 (case sensitive). When the ballot is opened, click on the “Voting” icon. To vote, simply select your voting direction from the options shown on screen and click Submit. A confirmation message will appear to show your vote has been received.

If you are a registered shareholder and you want to appoint someone else (other than the Management nominees) to vote online at the Meeting, you must first submit your proxy indicating who you are appointing. You or your appointee must then register with TSX Trust in advance of the Meeting by emailing tsxtrustproxyvoting@tmx.com the “Request for Control Number” form, which can be found here https://tsxtrust.com/resource/en/75.

If you are a non-registered shareholder and want to vote online at the Meeting, you must appoint yourself as proxyholder and register with TSX Trust in advance of the Meeting by emailing tsxtrustproxyvoting@tmx.com the “Request for Control Number” form, which can be found here https://tsxtrust.com/resource/en/75. If you have any questions or require further information with regard to voting your Shares, please contact TSX Trust Company toll-free in North America at 1-866-600-5869 or by email at tmxeinvestorservices@tmx.com.

About Titanium

Titanium is a leading asset-based transportation and logistics company servicing Canada and the United States, with approximately 800 power units, 3,000 trailers and 1,100 employees and independent owner operators. Titanium provides truckload, dedicated, and cross-border trucking services, freight logistics, and warehousing and distribution to over 1,000 customers. In February 2021, Titanium completed its strategic acquisition of International Truckload Services Group, establishing Titanium among the largest Canadian transportation companies. Titanium is a recognized consolidator of asset-based transportation companies in Ontario, having completed eleven (11) asset-based trucking acquisitions since 2011. Titanium has also been ranked by Canadian Business (formerly PROFIT magazine) as one of Canada’s Fastest Growing Companies for twelve (12) consecutive years.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Certain statements contained in this press release constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking statements are provided for the purposes of assisting the reader in understanding Titanium’s current expectations and plans relating to the future and readers are cautioned that such statements may not be appropriate for other purposes. Forward-looking information may relate to Titanium’s future outlook and anticipated events, and may include statements regarding the financial position, business strategy, budgets, litigation, projected costs, capital expenditures, financial results, taxes and plans and objectives of or involving Titanium. Particularly, statements regarding future acquisitions, the availability of credit, performance, achievements, prospects or opportunities for Titanium or the industry in which it operates are forward-looking statements. In some cases, forward-looking information can be identified by terms such as “may”, “might”, “will”, “could”, “should”, “would”, “occur”, “expect”, “plan”, “anticipate”, “believe”, “intend”, “seek”, “aim”, “estimate”, “target”, “project”, “predict”, “forecast”, “potential”, “continue”, “likely”, “schedule”, or the negative thereof or other similar expressions concerning matters that are not historical facts.

Information contained in forward-looking statements is based upon certain material assumptions that were applied in drawing a conclusion or making a forecast or projection, including management’s perceptions of historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments, as well as other considerations that are believed to be appropriate in the circumstances. While management considers these assumptions to be reasonable based on currently available information, they may prove to be incorrect.

The forward-looking statements made in this press release are dated, and relate only to events or information, as of the date of this press release. Except as specifically required by law, Titanium undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, after the date on which the statements are made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

Neither the TSX-V nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX-V) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

