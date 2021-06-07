Theta and Theta Fuel (TFUEL) soar ahead of June 30 mainnet launch By Cointelegraph

Home Business Theta and Theta Fuel (TFUEL) soar ahead of June 30 mainnet launch...

Major protocol upgrades can play a significant role in altcoin rallies regardless of the state of the wider cryptocurrency market because new features excite token holders and help to attract new investors.

One ecosystem that has been heating up over the past two weeks is the Theta protocol. The project’s THETA token rallied 50% and Theta Fuel (TFUEL) gained 71% ahead of the network’s upcoming Mainnet 3.0 launch scheduled for June 30.

THETA/USDT vs. TFUEL/USDT. Source: TradingView
VORTECS™‌ ‌Score‌ ‌(green)‌ ‌vs.‌ ‌TFUEL ‌price.‌ ‌Source:‌ ‌‌Cointelegraph‌ ‌Markets‌ ‌Pro‌