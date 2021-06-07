The impact and importance of energy use for PoW By Cointelegraph



Green Bitcoin: The impact and importance of energy use for PoW



While writing the world’s most famous white paper, Satoshi Nakamoto defined the (BTC) mining process. It was established that the minting of new coins would take place through proof-of-work. To carry out this verification and to be able to mine the cryptocurrency, computers would need to solve complex mathematical calculations.

In the beginning, there were not many miners. However, that changed before the first Bitcoin bull run. Mining competition skyrocketed, causing a sharp increase in the cost of machines capable of competing. Even more importantly, energy demand exploded with the new machines — which needed energy mainly for processing and cooling.

