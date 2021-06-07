Tesla Weaker Premarket After Musk Says Shelving Model S Plaid+ By Investing.com

Matilda Colman
By Dhirendra Tripathi

Investing.com — Tesla (NASDAQ:) shares were trading weaker in Monday’s premarket following the electric vehicle maker’s decision to not go ahead with the planned production of Model S Plaid+, according to a tweet by its CEO Elon Musk.

Tesla planned to start the production of the vehicle next year.

On Sunday, Musk tweeted, “Plaid+ is canceled. No need, as Plaid is just so good.” He added, “0 to 60mph in under 2 secs. Quickest production car ever made of any kind. Has to be felt to be believed”.

At 520-miles range on 1,100 horsepower, Model S Plaid+ would have been Tesla’s longest-range vehicle and was also expected to be the priciest version of its flagship sedan, the Model S.

It was also supposed to hit 60 mph in less than 2 seconds.

“Model S goes to Plaid speed this week,” he said in another tweet, without elaborating.

The Model S Plaid, which will cost $112,990, is scheduled to be unveiled Thursday.

 

