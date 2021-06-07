Tesla Falls Premarket; AMC Entertainment, GameStop Rise By Investing.com

© Reuters
By Peter Nurse
Investing.com — Stocks in focus in premarket trade on Monday, June 7th. Please refresh for updates.
Tesla (NASDAQ:) stock fell 0.5% after CEO Elon Musk announced, with a tweet, that the electric car manufacturer had pulled the planned production of its Model S Plaid Plus, which would have been Tesla’s longest-range vehicle and was also expected to be the priciest version of its flagship sedan, the Model S.
Amazon (NASDAQ:), Facebook (NASDAQ:), Apple (NASDAQ:), Microsoft (NASDAQ:) and Netflix (NASDAQ:) stocks will all be in focus after the G-7 group of the main developed countries in the world agreed to back a minimum global corporate tax rate of 15%. Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos also announced that he will be aboard the first human spaceflight by Blue Origin on July 20.
AMC Entertainment (NYSE:) stock rose 2.5%, GameStop (NYSE:) stock rose 1.2% and Blackberry (TSX:) stock rose 1.7%, as these so-called meme stocks continued last week’s positive tone, although in a less volatile manner.
QTS Realty (NYSE:) stock rose 21% after the Wall Street Journal reported that investment firm Blackstone Group (NYSE:), up 0.9%, will buy the data center operator for about $6.7 billion.
U.S. Concrete (NASDAQ:) stock rose over 27% after the company agreed to be acquired by Vulcan Materials (NYSE:), down 0.7%, for $1.3 billion, with the deal set close in the second half of the year. Vulcan expects the deal to add to earnings per share in the first full year after closing.
KKR (NYSE:) stock rose 1.1% after the investment company announced plans to buy airport services company Atlantic Aviation from current owner Macquarie Infrastructure (NYSE:), up over 13%, for nearly $4.5 billion, seeking to benefit from growing demand for private jet services.
Progressive (NYSE:) stock fell 2% after Morgan Stanley downgraded the insurance stock to ‘underweight’ from ‘equal weight’, saying the return of car travel in the United States has created significant downside.
Visa (NYSE:) stock rose 1.2% after investment firm Piper Sandler upgraded its stance on the payment company to ‘overweight’ from ‘neutral’, saying the stock looked cheap relative to main rival Mastercard (NYSE:), which has outperformed Visa over the past year and since the start of 2020.
Peloton (NASDAQ:) stock rose 1.6% after Loop Capital Markets initiated coverage on the exercise company with a ‘buy’ rating, saying its recent struggles, including the recall of around 125,000 Tread+ treadmills, are overblown and investors should buy the dip.
- Biogen (NASDAQ:) stock rose 3.3% ahead of the U.S. FDA’s decision on whether to approve the drugmaker’s Alzheimer’s drug aducanumab.
