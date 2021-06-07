Tesla Falls Premarket; AMC Entertainment, GameStop Rise By Investing.com

Peloton (NASDAQ:) stock rose 1.6% after Loop Capital Markets initiated coverage on the exercise company with a ‘buy’ rating, saying its recent struggles, including the recall of around 125,000 Tread+ treadmills, are overblown and investors should buy the dip.

Visa (NYSE:) stock rose 1.2% after investment firm Piper Sandler upgraded its stance on the payment company to ‘overweight’ from ‘neutral’, saying the stock looked cheap relative to main rival Mastercard (NYSE:), which has outperformed Visa over the past year and since the start of 2020.

KKR (NYSE:) stock rose 1.1% after the investment company announced plans to buy airport services company Atlantic Aviation from current owner Macquarie Infrastructure (NYSE:), up over 13%, for nearly $4.5 billion, seeking to benefit from growing demand for private jet services.

U.S. Concrete (NASDAQ:) stock rose over 27% after the company agreed to be acquired by Vulcan Materials (NYSE:), down 0.7%, for $1.3 billion, with the deal set close in the second half of the year. Vulcan expects the deal to add to earnings per share in the first full year after closing.

Amazon (NASDAQ:), Facebook (NASDAQ:), Apple (NASDAQ:), Microsoft (NASDAQ:) and Netflix (NASDAQ:) stocks will all be in focus after the G-7 group of the main developed countries in the world agreed to back a minimum global corporate tax rate of 15%. Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos also announced that he will be aboard the first human spaceflight by Blue Origin on July 20.

Tesla (NASDAQ:) stock fell 0.5% after CEO Elon Musk announced, with a tweet, that the electric car manufacturer had pulled the planned production of its Model S Plaid Plus, which would have been Tesla’s longest-range vehicle and was also expected to be the priciest version of its flagship sedan, the Model S.

