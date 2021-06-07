Telos EVM Is a Game Changer — Here’s Why By CoinQuora



Telos EVM Is a Game Changer — Here’s Why



Telos EVM – significantly faster block production than ETH, BSC, and Polygon.

It will also have lower gas fees — 0.1% – 0.01% of recent gas fees.

Telos makes it possible to participate in DeFi with small amounts – even $5 trades!

The Telos EVM recently completed its second milestone and is now on the way to its main net launch in which Ethereum based decentralized applications (dApps) and decentralized finance (DeFi) will be able to utilize the full power of a 3rd Generation Layer 1 platform – according to their Technical Roadmap.

The platform is extremely affordable for developers and their users. It also has a higher capacity and is significantly faster than Ethereum, BSC, Polygon, and all other solidity-based solutions. According to real-world data, the Telos EVM will produce blocks in only half a second. This speed is 30 times faster than Ethereum, 10 times faster than Binance Smart Chain, and 440% faster than Polygon. It makes it possibl…

