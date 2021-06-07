Taiwan stocks drop on prolonged virus curbs; U.S. inflation data in focus

Article content

Taiwan shares fell on Monday as the

country extended COVID-19 restrictions for another two weeks,

while Asia’s emerging currency markets largely held steady as

investors await key U.S. inflation data later this week.

South Korea’s won and India’s rupee,

however, outperformed the region’s currencies that traded flat

to slightly higher after U.S. payrolls on Friday missed

expectations and eased worries over early tapering of policy

support from the Federal Reserve.

Attention now turns to a U.S. inflation report on Thursday

for further signals.

“A higher-than-expected U.S. CPI could add to the pattern of

building price pressures amid the recovery and put the spotlight

back on tapering talks,” Barclays said in a note, forecasting a

4.8% year-on-year rise in the consumer price index (CPI) and a

0.41% month-on-month rise in May.

It added that “more robust indications of a tapering

discussion by the Fed imply risks of a dollar bounce.”

Taiwan stocks recovered some ground from a sharp

2.1% fall early in the session, closing 0.4% lower, after the

island extended COVID-19 restrictions until June 28 to battle a

surge in infections.

However, the equity market has rallied more than 10% from