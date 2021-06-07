Taiwan stocks drop on prolonged virus curbs; U.S. inflation data in focus

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
6

Taiwan shares fell on Monday as the

country extended COVID-19 restrictions for another two weeks,

while Asia’s emerging currency markets largely held steady as

investors await key U.S. inflation data later this week.

South Korea’s won and India’s rupee,

however, outperformed the region’s currencies that traded flat

to slightly higher after U.S. payrolls on Friday missed

expectations and eased worries over early tapering of policy

support from the Federal Reserve.

Attention now turns to a U.S. inflation report on Thursday

for further signals.

“A higher-than-expected U.S. CPI could add to the pattern of

building price pressures amid the recovery and put the spotlight

back on tapering talks,” Barclays said in a note, forecasting a

4.8% year-on-year rise in the consumer price index (CPI) and a

0.41% month-on-month rise in May.

It added that “more robust indications of a tapering

discussion by the Fed imply risks of a dollar bounce.”

Taiwan stocks recovered some ground from a sharp

2.1% fall early in the session, closing 0.4% lower, after the

island extended COVID-19 restrictions until June 28 to battle a

surge in infections.

However, the equity market has rallied more than 10% from

May lows after the initial bout of infections prompted curbs as

officials looked to ease concerns that the export-focused

economy will be hit.

Thailand, another country hit hard by the pandemic,

kick-started its long-awaited mass vaccination drive on Monday

and is prepping plans to reopen to vaccinated foreign visitors

in what could be a big boost to an economy reliant on tourism.

Stocks climbed 0.6% while the baht gained

0.3%

In China, the yuan and blue-chip stocks

dipped after export growth slowed more than expected in May.

“The pandemic-induced surge in demand for Chinese exports

appears to be losing momentum and should reverse as global

consumption patterns normalize on the back of vaccine rollouts

and easing restrictions,” Capital Economics Senior China

Economist Julian Evans-Pritchard said.

Markets in Malaysia were closed for a public holiday.

HIGHLIGHTS:

** Taiwan to quarantine workers to control COVID spike at

tech firm

** Thailand’s 10-year government bond yields down 2.5 basis

points to 1.745%​​

** China’s three-child policy unlikely to boost birthrate –

Moody’s​​

Asia stock indexes and currencies at 0630 GMT

COUNTRY FX RIC FX FX INDEX STOCKS STOCKS

DAILY % YTD % DAILY % YTD %

Japan +0.02 -5.69 0.27 5.74

China -0.11 +1.97 0.10 3.53

India +0.30 +0.39 0.39 12.51

Indonesia +0.15 -1.60 0.00 1.44

Malaysia – -2.57 – -3.00

Philippines +0.03 +0.72 -0.48 -5.26

S.Korea +0.32 -2.40 0.37 13.18

Singapore -0.03 -0.25 0.78 11.66

Taiwan +0.08 +2.83 -0.37 15.96

Thailand +0.26 -3.88 0.61 11.86

(Reporting by Nikhil Kurian Nainan in Bengaluru; Editing by

Simon Cameron-Moore and Ramakrishnan M.)

