Taiwan shares fall on virus curbs extension, Asia eyes U.S. inflation

Taiwan shares fell on Monday as the

country extended COVID-19 restrictions for another two weeks,

while Asia’s emerging currency markets largely slipped into a

holding pattern as investors look ahead to key U.S. inflation

data later this week.

U.S. payrolls on Friday missed expectations, cooling talk

that early tapering of policy support by Federal Reserve was

needed to check the economy’s recovery, supporting advances by

South Korea’s won and Indonesia’s rupiah.

Attention will now turn to a U.S. inflation report on Thursday.

“A higher-than-expected US CPI could add to the pattern of

building price pressures amid the recovery and put the spotlight

back on tapering talks,” Barclays said in a note. Barclays

expects a 4.8% year-on-year rise in the consumer price index

(CPI) and a 0.41% month-on-month rise in May.

It added that “more robust indications of a tapering

discussion by the Fed imply risks of a dollar bounce.”

Taiwan extended COVID-19 restrictions until June 28 to

battle a surge in infections that has shaken the island after

its relative success in containment in the past. The move

prompted a knee-jerk 2.1% drop in stocks before they

regained some lost ground to trade half a percent lower.