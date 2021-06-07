Taiwan shares fall on virus curbs extension, Asia eyes U.S. inflation

Taiwan shares fell on Monday as the

country extended COVID-19 restrictions for another two weeks,

while Asia’s emerging currency markets largely slipped into a

holding pattern as investors look ahead to key U.S. inflation

data later this week.

U.S. payrolls on Friday missed expectations, cooling talk

that early tapering of policy support by Federal Reserve was

needed to check the economy’s recovery, supporting advances by

South Korea’s won and Indonesia’s rupiah.

Attention will now turn to a U.S. inflation report on Thursday.

“A higher-than-expected US CPI could add to the pattern of

building price pressures amid the recovery and put the spotlight

back on tapering talks,” Barclays said in a note. Barclays

expects a 4.8% year-on-year rise in the consumer price index

(CPI) and a 0.41% month-on-month rise in May.

It added that “more robust indications of a tapering

discussion by the Fed imply risks of a dollar bounce.”

Taiwan extended COVID-19 restrictions until June 28 to

battle a surge in infections that has shaken the island after

its relative success in containment in the past. The move

prompted a knee-jerk 2.1% drop in stocks before they

regained some lost ground to trade half a percent lower.

Stocks, which plunged in May when the outbreak forced

restrictions across the island, have jumped around 13% from

those lows as officials looked to ease concerns that the

export-focused economy will be hit.

Thailand, another country gripped by its own coronavirus

outbreak, said late on Friday it will go ahead with a plan next

month to reopen to vaccinated foreign visitors in what could be

a big boost to an economy reliant on tourism.

Stocks climbed 0.8% while the baht edged

0.1% higher.

Over in China, the yuan and shares

dipped.

The country’s imports grew at their fastest pace in 10 years

in May, fueled by surging commodity prices, while export growth

missed expectations.

Markets in Malaysia were closed for a public holiday.

HIGHLIGHTS:

** Taiwan to quarantine workers to control COVID spike at

tech firm

** Indonesian 10-year benchmark yields rise 0.70 basis

points to 6.447%

** China’s three-child policy unlikely to boost birthrate –

Moody’s​​

Asia stock indexes and currencies at 0334 GMT

COUNTRY FX RIC FX FX INDEX STOCKS STOCKS

DAILY % YTD % DAILY % YTD %

Japan -0.05 -5.75 0.22 5.69

China -0.08 +2.00 -0.11 3.30

India +0.00 +0.10 0.00 12.08

Indonesia +0.18 -1.58 0.05 1.49

Malaysia – -2.57 – -3.00

Philippines 0.00 +0.69 -0.32 -5.12

S.Korea +0.42 -2.30 0.22 13.01

Singapore -0.03 -0.25 0.75 11.63

Taiwan +0.03 +2.78 -0.47 15.84

Thailand +0.13 -4.01 0.75 12.02

(Reporting by Nikhil Kurian Nainan in Bengaluru; Editing by

Simon Cameron-Moore)

