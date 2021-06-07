Taiwan mayor says too early to say if tech hub safe from COVID spike

Article content

TAIPEI — It is still too early to say whether the major chip companies that operate in Taiwan’s tech hub of Hsinchu will be safe from the latest increase in COVID-19 infections, its mayor said, though chip giant TSMC said it had seen no impact so far.

After months of relative safety, Taiwan is dealing with a rise in domestic infections, which have since last week begun impacting a small number of tech firms in Miaoli, the town adjacent to Hsinchu, including chip test and packaging firm King Yuan Electronics and semiconductor equipment provider Foxsemicon Integrated Technology.

Taiwan is a major producer of semiconductors and is central to global efforts to resolve a chip shortage that has shuttered some car plants around the world and is now starting to affect consumer electronics.

Hsinchu, home to Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSMC) , the world’s largest contract chip maker, has set up an “anti-epidemic combat alliance” with Miaoli to ensure infections do not spread.

President Tsai Ing-wen has vowed to build a “line of defense” to protect what she called an “industry of national importance,” sending soldiers last week to help build test stations in Hsinchu Science Park.