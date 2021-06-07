Supply disruptions cause dip in German industrial orders in April

Article content

BERLIN — German industrial orders dropped unexpectedly in April on falling domestic demand, data showed on Monday, as supply chain disruptions held back manufacturers in Europe’s largest economy.

The Federal Statistics Offices said orders for industrial goods fell by 0.2% in seasonally adjusted terms, the first drop this year after three successive increases.

The reading confounded a Reuters forecast of a 1.0% rise and came after an upwardly revised increase of 3.9% in March.

A breakdown of the data showed that domestic demand fell by 4.3% while foreign demand rose by 2.7%.

Both consumer and capital goods posted an increase while intermediate goods contracted by 1%, the data showed.

The German economy contracted by 1.8% in the first quarter as lockdown restrictions in place since November dampened household spending and raw material shortages created manufacturing bottlenecks.

The German economy has withstood the pandemic much better than in neighboring France or in Italy, mainly as a result of an unprecedented rescue package introduced by Chancellor Angela Merkel’s right-left coalition government and a decision to keep factories open during three waves of COVID-19.