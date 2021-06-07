Supermarket groups Carrefour and Tesco will not extend purchasing alliance By Reuters

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: A customer empties his trolley in front of a Carrefour Hypermarket store in Saint-Herblain near Nantes, France January 15, 2021. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe/File Photo
PARIS (Reuters) – French supermarket group Carrefour (PA:) and its British peer Tesco (OTC:) said on Monday they would not extend a purchasing alliance between the two companies.
They said in a joint statement that “they have decided not to extend their purchasing alliance beyond the three-year operational framework agreed in 2018.” The alliance formally ends on Dec. 31, they added.
