SuperFarm Launches NFT Farming for Holders of $SUPER By DailyCoin



SuperFarm Launches NFT Farming for Holders of $SUPER



The NFT space has become polarized in the latest market correction where only the most serious projects continue to innovate

Many projects offer NFTs as collectibles and only very few are able to actually connect it to real tangible value like gaming items

There’s still a great amount of fear in the crypto market which may affect people’s short term NFT appetite

SuperFarm, an innovative ecosystem that bridges decentralized finance with NFTs, now offers its $SUPER token holders the ability to farm NFTs using its platform. This means that members are able to use their holdings to generate more funds in a passive way.

The beauty of SuperFarm lies in its simple usability, which means that anyone can start farming NFTs, even those with limited knowledge or experience in this arena. Users can purchase NFTs by collecting points that are generated by farming out their holdings. The more they farm, the more points they generate, thus leading to larger rewards with the ability to purchase NFTs of a greater value. This works by users stalking their native token holdings into the various farms and collecting points that are proportional to the entire staking pool. The NFTs they can claim are from the SuperFarm Genesis Series.

NFT farming brings further usage to the SuperFarm suite of products which include a well established NFT marketplace for creators, collectors and traders, an NFT launchpad for launching limited edition NFTs, and NFT trading for swapping NFTs with other creators. Plus, users can also create their own NFTs, unique to them via the NFT Generation tool.

New Developments Blur The Lines Between Gamification and Yields

The platform has been busy, most recently with their recent launch of SuperStarter, which is a launch pad for various projects, which gives members the ability to invest in them directly through crowdfunding.

Partner projects can also use the platform to exchange their $SUPER holdings into NFT farms for use by everyone in the community.

NFT farming is a unique approach to this space, which takes the usability of NFTs from a simply collectible frame of reference to a space which can begin to generate rewards. It gives more value to $SUPER token holders and allows them to use their coins to collect rewards in a passive way, which protects holdings from inflation.

