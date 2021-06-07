Stocks hit fresh highs, FX steady with eye on inflation

Article content
BUDAPEST — Central European stock markets
extended gains on Monday, with Budapest’s index hitting a record
high and Prague climbing to a fresh 10-year peak, while most
currencies edged higher ahead of key inflation data due later in
the week.
Equities in the region have jumped to multi-year highs this
year on hopes of an economic recovery from the COVID-19
pandemic. Stocks in Budapest, Prague and Warsaw were each up
more than 14% since the start of the year.
Budapest’s stocks added 0.13% on Monday. The index
rose to a historic high early last week and has kept firming
since then. Prague added 0.15%, while Warsaw was
0.64% higher.
Bucharest slid 0.5%, but was up nearly 17% so far in
2021.
Currencies in central Europe were steady, hovering around
recent highs scaled on the back of rate-hike expectations that
were fueled by higher-than-expected inflation as economies
reopen from lockdowns.
Central banks in Hungary and the Czech Republic have both
flagged the chance of higher rates as early as this month after
more than a year of loose policy to cushion the fallout from the
pandemic.
Markets are awaiting fresh inflation data due later in the
week. Hungary will report its May inflation numbers on
Wednesday, while the Czech Republic is scheduled to release its
data on Thursday.
The Czech crown gained 0.17% and was trading at
25.390 per euro, stuck in its recent range.
Data on Monday showed that Czech industrial output soared
55.1% year-on-year in April and grew 1.9% month-on-month as a
recovery stayed on track.
The Hungarian forint was little changed, trading
at 345.55 per euro, close to its near 10-month high of 345.00
hit last Thursday.
“This week, the ECB’s rate meeting and U.S. inflation data
could bring bigger moves in the euro-forint rate,” a trader in
Budapest said.
The zloty edged higher as investors were looking
ahead to the central bank’s rate-setting meeting on Wednesday
and Central Bank Governor Adam Glapinski’s press conference on
Friday.
(Additional reporting by Jason Hovet in Prague; Editing by
Subhranshu Sahu)