Stocks hit fresh highs, FX steady with eye on inflation

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
6

BUDAPEST — Central European stock markets

extended gains on Monday, with Budapest’s index hitting a record

high and Prague climbing to a fresh 10-year peak, while most

currencies edged higher ahead of key inflation data due later in

the week.

Equities in the region have jumped to multi-year highs this

year on hopes of an economic recovery from the COVID-19

pandemic. Stocks in Budapest, Prague and Warsaw were each up

more than 14% since the start of the year.

Budapest’s stocks added 0.13% on Monday. The index

rose to a historic high early last week and has kept firming

since then. Prague added 0.15%, while Warsaw was

0.64% higher.

Bucharest slid 0.5%, but was up nearly 17% so far in

2021.

Currencies in central Europe were steady, hovering around

recent highs scaled on the back of rate-hike expectations that

were fueled by higher-than-expected inflation as economies

reopen from lockdowns.

Central banks in Hungary and the Czech Republic have both

flagged the chance of higher rates as early as this month after

more than a year of loose policy to cushion the fallout from the

pandemic.

Markets are awaiting fresh inflation data due later in the

week. Hungary will report its May inflation numbers on

Wednesday, while the Czech Republic is scheduled to release its

data on Thursday.

The Czech crown gained 0.17% and was trading at

25.390 per euro, stuck in its recent range.

Data on Monday showed that Czech industrial output soared

55.1% year-on-year in April and grew 1.9% month-on-month as a

recovery stayed on track.

The Hungarian forint was little changed, trading

at 345.55 per euro, close to its near 10-month high of 345.00

hit last Thursday.

“This week, the ECB’s rate meeting and U.S. inflation data

could bring bigger moves in the euro-forint rate,” a trader in

Budapest said.

The zloty edged higher as investors were looking

ahead to the central bank’s rate-setting meeting on Wednesday

and Central Bank Governor Adam Glapinski’s press conference on

Friday.

CEE SNAPSHO AT

MARKETS T 1058 CET

CURRENC

IES

Latest Previous Daily Change

bid close change in 2021

EURCZK= Czech

EURHUF= Hungar 0

forint

EURPLN= Polish

EURRON= Romani

EURHRK= Croati

kuna

EURRSD= Serbia 0

dinar

Note: calculated from 1800

daily CET

change

Latest Previous Daily Change

close change in 2021

.PX Prague 1180.39 1178.610 +0.15% +14.92

0 %

.BUX Budape 48343.6 48282.14 +0.13% +14.81

st 4 %

.WIG20 Warsaw 2268.94 2254.59 +0.64% +14.36

%

.BETI Buchar 11459.5 11517.63 -0.50% +16.87

est 3 %

.SBITOP Ljublj <.sbitop ana> %

.CRBEX Zagreb 1946.30 1948.93 -0.13% +11.90

%

.BELEX1 Belgra <.belex1 de>

.SOFIX Sofia 537.22 540.64 -0.63% +20.04

%

Yield Yield Spread Daily

(bid) change vs Bund change

in

Czech spread

Republ

ic

CZ2YT=R s

CZ5YT=R s

CZ10YT= s

r

Poland

PL2YT=R s

PL5YT=R s

PL10YT= s

r

FORWARD

3×6 6×9 9×12 3M

interba

nk

Czech 0.71 0.97 1.35 0.40

Rep

Hungar 1.27 1.51 1.68 0.92

y

Poland 0.34 0.52 0.70 0.21

Note: are for ask

FRA prices

quotes

********************************************

******************

(Additional reporting by Jason Hovet in Prague; Editing by

Subhranshu Sahu)

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR