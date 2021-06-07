Stocks hit fresh highs, FX steady with eye on inflation

Article content

BUDAPEST — Central European stock markets

extended gains on Monday, with Budapest’s index hitting a record

high and Prague climbing to a fresh 10-year peak, while most

currencies edged higher ahead of key inflation data due later in

the week.

Equities in the region have jumped to multi-year highs this

year on hopes of an economic recovery from the COVID-19

pandemic. Stocks in Budapest, Prague and Warsaw were each up

more than 14% since the start of the year.

Budapest’s stocks added 0.13% on Monday. The index

rose to a historic high early last week and has kept firming

since then. Prague added 0.15%, while Warsaw was

0.64% higher.

Bucharest slid 0.5%, but was up nearly 17% so far in

2021.

Currencies in central Europe were steady, hovering around

recent highs scaled on the back of rate-hike expectations that

were fueled by higher-than-expected inflation as economies

reopen from lockdowns.

Central banks in Hungary and the Czech Republic have both

flagged the chance of higher rates as early as this month after

more than a year of loose policy to cushion the fallout from the

pandemic.

Markets are awaiting fresh inflation data due later in the

week. Hungary will report its May inflation numbers on