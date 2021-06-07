S&P closes essentially flat as investors wait for a catalyst

Article content

NEW YORK — The S&P 500 ended a languid session nominally lower on Monday, with investors standing by on news of a global minimum corporate tax rate, lingering inflation fears, and a lack of market-moving catalysts.

The Dow joined the S&P to close in negative territory, while the Nasdaq ended higher. Still, the S&P and the Dow remained within one percentage point of their record closing highs.

“Thematically, we’re done with earnings, so you have this lull in between earnings when what drives the market is economic data points,” said Joseph Sroka, chief investment officer at NovaPoint in Atlanta. “There’s not a lot of impetus for investors to take action today.”

“There’s been this flip-flop between whether inflation will be transitory or persistent, and the next card that gets flipped over for that is the CPI report on Thursday,” Sroka added.

Smallcaps outperformed as the ongoing retail frenzy boosted stocks whose recent explosive trading volumes have been attributed to social media buzz.

AMC Entertainment Holdings jumped sharply, extending the previous week’s 85% gain.

Other so-called “meme stocks,” including GameStop Corp and U.S.-listed shares of Blackberry Ltd also advanced.