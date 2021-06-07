Sophie Turner Dyes Hair Red Again

A fire look for summer. 🔥
She’s typically rocking her classic blonde locks, but recently decided to bring back one of her other iconic looks.
Sophie is officially a redhead…again (and she’s channeling some serious Sansa Stark vibes). She debuted the look on her Instagram story with a candid mirror selfie.
Hairstylist Christian Wood has worked with Sophie on a number of beauty transformations over the years. He’s yet to comment on her new ‘do, but I’m sure he’s a fan just like the rest of us.
The actor and new mom first debuted her fiery hair color on Game of Thrones and maintained the color for many years.
She also kept the crimson hues for her role as Jean Gray in the X-Men franchise.
No matter what hair color Sophie decides to do next, she can pull off any one of them if you ask me.
Are you a fan of Sophie’s new hairstyle? Let us know in the comments!
BuzzFeed Daily
Keep up with the latest daily buzz with the BuzzFeed Daily newsletter!