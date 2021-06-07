Sophie Turner Dyes Hair Red Again

A fire look for summer. 🔥

Sophie Turner is no stranger to switching up her hair.


Angela Weiss / AFP via Getty Images

She’s typically rocking her classic blonde locks, but recently decided to bring back one of her other iconic looks.

Sophie is officially a redhead…again (and she’s channeling some serious Sansa Stark vibes). She debuted the look on her Instagram story with a candid mirror selfie.

Hairstylist Christian Wood has worked with Sophie on a number of beauty transformations over the years. He’s yet to comment on her new ‘do, but I’m sure he’s a fan just like the rest of us.

The actor and new mom first debuted her fiery hair color on Game of Thrones and maintained the color for many years.


C Flanigan / Getty Images

She also kept the crimson hues for her role as Jean Gray in the X-Men franchise.

No matter what hair color Sophie decides to do next, she can pull off any one of them if you ask me.

Are you a fan of Sophie’s new hairstyle? Let us know in the comments!

