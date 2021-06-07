SmartStop Self Storage REIT, Inc. to Participate in the Nareit REITweek 2021 Investor Conference

Article content

LADERA RANCH, Calif. — SmartStop Self Storage REIT, Inc. (“SmartStop” or the “Company”), announced today that it will be participating in Nareit’s REITWeek: 2021 Investor Conference, taking place virtually from June 8th through 10th. The event brings together REIT management teams, investors and analysts for educational sessions, presentations, one-on-one meetings and more. H. Michael Schwartz, the Company’s Chairman and CEO, James Barry, the Company’s Chief Financial Officer, and David Corak, the Company’s VP of Corporate Finance are scheduled to present on Tuesday, June 8, 2021 from 3:00 PM to 3:30 PM Eastern Time.

Registration for the conference is complimentary. To register for the conference and view the Company’s presentation click here. A copy of the Company’s presentation has been filed as an 8-K with the SEC.

About SmartStop Self Storage REIT, Inc. (SmartStop)

SmartStop is a self-managed REIT with a fully integrated operations team of approximately 400 self storage professionals focused on growing the SmartStop® Self Storage brand. SmartStop, through its indirect subsidiary SmartStop REIT Advisors, LLC, also sponsors other self storage programs. SmartStop is the tenth-largest self storage company in the U.S., with approximately $1.8 billion of real estate assets under management, including an owned and managed portfolio of 155 properties in 19 states and Ontario, Canada and comprising approximately 104,000 units and 11.9 million rentable square feet. SmartStop and its affiliates own or manage 17 operating self storage properties in Ontario, Canada, which total approximately 14,200 units and 1.4 million rentable square feet. Additional information regarding SmartStop is available at www.smartstopselfstorage.com.

