Small countries are punching above their weight in terms of Bitcoin gains By Cointelegraph

Small countries are punching above their weight in terms of Bitcoin gains
Emerging markets appear to be punching above their weight when it comes to (BTC) investment, offering further evidence of growing worldwide adoption, according to a new report from cryptocurrency analytics firm Chainalysis.
A geographic analysis of realized Bitcoin gains revealed that investors in the United States generated $4.1 billion in returns last year, which is more than three times higher than second-ranked China, Chainalysis said. Although economic stalwarts such as Japan, the United Kingdom and Germany were near the top of the list, several countries are investing a lot more in Bitcoin relative to traditional economic metrics like gross domestic product.
