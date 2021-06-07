Simone Biles’ Bedazzled Goat Leotards

The term G.O.A.T. has been reserved for few humans in sports — LeBron James, Serena Williams, and now, Simone Biles.
In case you missed it, Simone Biles earned her SEVENTH U.S. all-around title and became the only woman with that many in HISTORY!
Her skill? Unparalleled:
However, the reason why I have gathered you all here today is because Simone decided that her Championship leotards should be bedazzled with this lil’ detail:
OH, do you need a closer look?
Why yes, that IS a goat because Simone is, in fact, the G.O.A.T.
No human can do what Simone can do and that should be celebrated!
We have no choice but to STAN!
