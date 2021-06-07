Simone Biles’ Bedazzled Goat Leotards

The term G.O.A.T. has been reserved for few humans in sports — LeBron James, Serena Williams, and now, Simone Biles.


Jamie Squire / Getty Images

In case you didn’t know, G.O.A.T. stands for “Greatest of All Time.”

In case you missed it, Simone Biles earned her SEVENTH U.S. all-around title and became the only woman with that many in HISTORY!

Her skill? Unparalleled:

Simone Biles has not placed lower than first in a competition since 2013. https://t.co/59FpKrdXrF

However, the reason why I have gathered you all here today is because Simone decided that her Championship leotards should be bedazzled with this lil’ detail:


Jamie Squire / Getty Images

OH, do you need a closer look?


Jamie Squire / Getty Images

Why yes, that IS a goat because Simone is, in fact, the G.O.A.T.

No human can do what Simone can do and that should be celebrated!


Jamie Squire / Getty Images

Know yourself, know your worth.

We have no choice but to STAN!

hard to put into words how I’m feeling but I still have more work to put in. Excited to have the opportunity to compete in Olympic Trials in a few weeks. thanks everyone for the endless support, it means the world to me 🤎 XO


Twitter: @Simone_Biles

