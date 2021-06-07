Shailene Woodley Talks Moving In With Aaron Rodgers

“[It] taught us a lot about each other very quickly.”
During a recent interview with Shape magazine, Woodley revealed she moved in with Rodgers during the height of the coronavirus pandemic.
“Starting a relationship where you immediately move in with someone — because it’s a pandemic and you can’t just get on a plane and go back and forth on weekends — taught us a lot about each other very quickly,” she said.
“We jumped in headfirst and got some of the sticky bits out of the way early.”
Although Woodley adores Rodgers, she said that she didn’t expect herself to be living with him so soon.
“I was by myself with my dog and didn’t see anyone for three months,” she recalled. “It forced me to be still and quiet.”
After a few months living alone, Woodley decided it was best to move in with Rodgers. She told Shape that their romance would have still blossomed even without the coronavirus pandemic.
“I have the perspective that I would have met Aaron in any context, any space in time because I feel we were meant to be together,” she said.
Now, the pair are focused on having a beautiful wedding ASAP. Looks like everything worked out for the best.
