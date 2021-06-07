Saudi Arabia stocks higher at close of trade; Tadawul All Share up 0.32% By Investing.com

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
1

© Reuters. Saudi Arabia stocks higher at close of trade; Tadawul All Share up 0.32%

Investing.com – Saudi Arabia stocks were higher after the close on Monday, as gains in the , and sectors led shares higher.

At the close in Saudi Arabia, the rose 0.32% to hit a new 5-year high.

The best performers of the session on the were Astra Industrial Group (SE:), which rose 9.98% or 4.15 points to trade at 45.75 at the close. Meanwhile, Al Yamamah Steel Industries Co (SE:) added 9.94% or 4.20 points to end at 46.45 and National Gypsum Company (SE:) was up 9.94% or 4.15 points to 45.90 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Lazurde for Jewelry Co (SE:), which fell 4.02% or 0.96 points to trade at 22.90 at the close. Tabuk Agriculture Development Co (SE:) declined 3.86% or 1.70 points to end at 42.30 and Arabian Shield Coop Insurance Co (SE:) was down 3.26% or 1.15 points to 34.15.

Rising stocks outnumbered declining ones on the Saudi Arabia Stock Exchange by 109 to 74 and 20 ended unchanged.

Shares in Astra Industrial Group (SE:) rose to 5-year highs; gaining 9.98% or 4.15 to 45.75. Shares in Al Yamamah Steel Industries Co (SE:) rose to all time highs; gaining 9.94% or 4.20 to 46.45. Shares in National Gypsum Company (SE:) rose to 5-year highs; gaining 9.94% or 4.15 to 45.90.

Crude oil for July delivery was down 0.24% or 0.17 to $69.45 a barrel. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Brent oil for delivery in August fell 0.31% or 0.22 to hit $71.67 a barrel, while the August Gold Futures contract rose 0.06% or 1.05 to trade at $1893.05 a troy ounce.

EUR/SAR was up 0.14% to 4.5682, while USD/SAR rose 0.00% to 3.7503.

The US Dollar Index Futures was down 0.13% at 90.017.

