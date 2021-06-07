Record $141M outflow from Bitcoin products signals institutions are bearish on BTC: CoinShares By Cointelegraph

Matilda Colman
The latest report from analytics firm CoinShares shows that outflows from institutional BTC investment products continue to surge.

According to CoinShares’ June 7 Digital Asset Fund Flows Weekly report, institutional investors are continuing to reduce exposure, with BTC investment products seeing a record outflow of $141 million this past week.

Capital flows for crypto investment products: CoinShares