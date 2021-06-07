QTS Pops On Report Blackstone Will Buy It For $6.7 Billion By Investing.com

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
4

© Reuters.

By Dhirendra Tripathi

Investing.com — Shares of QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:) were up by more than a fifth of their Friday’s close after WSJ reported that Blackstone (NYSE:) will buy the data center operator for $6.7 billion and take it private.

The investment giant’s infrastructure unit, Blackstone Infrastructure Partners, together with its nontraded real-estate investment trust, known as BREIT, have agreed to pay $78 a share for QTS, the WSJ report said.

QTS shares touched $78.30 in premarket trading. The announcement of the deal will be made today, WSJ said.

Including the assumption of QTS’s existing debt, the transaction is valued at about $10 billion.

The report said the private equity giant plans to hold on to its QTS investment for a period longer than the usual and to continue to expand its capabilities.

Blackstone’s latest pursuit comes as a result of a boom in the business of data center operators, an outcome of a boom in demand for digital services as more companies and individuals opt for a hybrid model of work.

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR