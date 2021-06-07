Proactive news headlines including PharmaDrug, Forian, Alpine 4 Holdings and Else Nutrition

New York , June 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Proactive, provider of real-time news and video interviews on growth companies listed in the US and Canada, has covered the following companies:
- PharmaDrug Inc (CSE:BUZZ) (OTCPINK:LMLLF) launches Slim Winkel online retail platform in the Netherlands click here
- Loncor Resources Inc (TSE:LN) (OTCQX:LONCF) (FRA:LO51) changes its name to Loncor Gold to reflect its primary exploration ambitions click here
- American Resources Corporation (NASDAQ:AREC) achieves 99.5% purity of rare earth element neodymium from waste magnets click here
- Heritage Cannabis Holdings Corp (CSE:CANN) (OTCQX:HERTF) (FRA:2UE) receives cannabis research licence from Health Canada click here
- Global Energy Metals Corporation (CVE:GEMC) (OTCMKTS:GLBEF) set to advance its Millennium copper, cobalt and gold project as it strikes option deal with Australia’s Metal Bank Ltd click here
- Forian Inc (NASDAQ:FORA) earns a place on the Russell 3000 Index click here
- Endeavour Mining Corp (TSE:EDV) (OTCQX:EDVMF) (FRA:E5Y1) hosts capital markets event to focus on its milestones and progressive dividend policy click here
- Alpine 4 Holdings (OTCQB:ALPP) says subsidiary Morris Sheet Metal awarded $2.3M in new building projects click here
- CytoDyn Inc (OTCQB:CYDY) sees study of leronlimab preventing Simian Human Immunodeficiency virus published in scientific journal click here
- Vicinity Motor Corp (CVE:VMC) (OTCQX:BUSXF) (FRA:6LG) announces $300K Washington State grant to assist in building its new Vicinity Lightning EV bus assembly facility click here
- Naturally Splendid Enterprises Ltd (CVE:NSP) (OTCPINK:NSPDF) (FRA:50N) wins C$75,000 order for plant-based meat replacement products from private label client click here
- Namaste Technologies Inc (CVE:N) (OTCMKTS:NXTTF) (FRA:M5BQ) subsidiary CannMart applies for psychedelics dealer’s license in Canada click here
- LexaGene Holdings Inc (OTCQB:LXXGF) (CVE:LXG) (FRA:5XS2) says Denver Animal Emergency buys MiQLab diagnostic testing system click here
- Kintara Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:KTRA) (OTCMKTS:DMPWW) set to join the Russell Microcap Index click here
- GR Silver Mining Ltd (CVE:GSRL) (OTCQB:GRLSF) reveals new high-grade intercepts from unmined areas on the historic Plomosas silver project in Mexico click here
- Else Nutrition Inc (CVE:BABY) (OTCMTKS:BABYF) (FRA:0YL) to launch its plant-based toddler food in Mother’s Market stores in California click here
- HighGold Mining Inc (CVE:HIGH) (OTCQX:HGGOF) inks exploration agreement with Matachewan and Mattagami First Nations in Ontario’s Timmins area click here
- Vox Royalty Corp (CVE:VOX) (OTCMKTS:VOXCF) to acquire royalty on rapidly advancing South Railroad gold project in Nevada for US$1.98M click here
- Planet 13 Holdings Inc (CSE:PLTH) (OTCQB:PLNHF) announces record May sales of $11.2M, with gross margins above 50% click here
- Empower Clinics Inc (CSE:CBDT) (FRA:8EC) (OTCQB:EPWCF) inks six LOIs to sublet healthcare facilities with plans to offer primary care and paramedical services click here
- Mawson Gold Limited (TSE:MAW) (OTCPINK:MWSNF) (FRA:MXR) hails results of geometallurgical testing by BATCircle project at Rajapalot click here
- Organic Garage Ltd (CVE:OG) (OTCQX:OGGFF) (FRA:9CW1) expands reach with North America’s largest online delivery platform Instacart click here
