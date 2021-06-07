President Macron hails survey showing France on top in Europe for overseas investors By Reuters

PARIS (Reuters) – French President Emmanuel Macron on Monday hailed a survey showing that France was the European country that attracts the most overseas investors.

“For the second year in a row, France remains the European country that attracts the most foreign investors”, Macron said on Twitter.

The survey from EY showed that the country was attracting more investors in Europe, ahead of both Britain and Germany, providing a boost to Macron’s government as the 2022 presidential election draws closer.

