Peru’s sol, stocks plunge as Castillo overtakes Fujimori in close election

LONDON — Investors dumped Peru’s currency and stocks on Monday as results of the weekend’s knife-edge presidential election showed socialist candidate Pedro Castillo edging ahead of conservative rival Keiko Fujimori.

Though the final result may not be known for days, the latest count showed Castillo and Fujimori almost neck-and-neck with over 94% of the vote counted and the remaining rural areas expected to favor Castillo, the son of peasant farmers.

Peru’s financial markets have suffered since Castillo scored a surprise first-round victory back in April on promises of more state control of the country’s mining, energy and telecoms industries.

With traders sensing the vote might be edging in his favor, the sol currency sank 2.5% against the dollar, its largest daily drop in seven years, while Lima’s main stock market slumped over 7%.

“A Castillo win would add significant downside risk to our short- and medium-term growth and (foreign exchange) forecasts, given his pledges to nationalize the mining sector and rewrite the constitution,” said economist Debora Reyna of Oxford Economics in a research note.

“If Keiko (Fujimori) is elected president, the key risk is a short-term deterioration of public finances, as she plans to boost public spending to prop up her popularity.”